Arctic cold returns with breezy conditions tonight, lingers into the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Following another 1-2" of snow in most neighborhoods on Friday morning, we managed to break into a bit of sunshine on Friday afternoon. Highs even made it into the low 30s for the first time since January 17, but temperatures are about to make a sharp aboutface tonight in the wake of an Arctic cold front.

Partly cloudy skies will continue this evening and overnight, with temperatures quickly falling into the teens, and eventually winding up at lows in the single-digits. Winds out of the NNW at 10-20 mph could gust as high as 40 mph at times. This will easily push wind chills below zero this evening, and possibly as low as -10° into Saturday morning. Be ready to layer up again on your way out!

A mix of sun and clouds will continue on Saturday as high pressure passes over the Great Lakes. Despite the sunshine, the Arctic air won't let us warm up much. Highs will be held to the middle and upper teens in the afternoon, with northwest winds backing off to 6-12 mph. This will keep wind chills in the single-digits at best during the day.

Clouds will build on Saturday night as a new clipper system darts out of Canada. The system will track southwest of our region, but could push a few snow showers our way early Sunday morning. Any snow showers that do come our way will wrap up by lunchtime, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 20s in the afternoon.

We take another run into the 30s for most of next week, staring with mostly cloudy skies on Monday. Highs will start the work week in the low 30s, then jump to the middle and upper 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday with a small chance for a few rain or snow showers both days.

