Arctic cold continues through midweek

LANSING, Mich. — Following a messy combination of snow, sleet, and some freezing rain at times over the weekend, Arctic air has taken hold over the Great Lakes on strong northwesterly winds. Those winds will ease slightly into tonight, taking lake effect snow showers out of the equation, and allowing for some clearing from time to time. Lows will dip just below zero in most of our neighborhoods overnight, with wind chills in the negative teens at times.

WSYM Futurecast Wind Chill, 8:00 AM Tuesday

The bitterly cold conditions will be sticking around through the middle of the week while quieter weather settles in for a couple of days. Tuesday will start out with a bit of morning sunshine, but WNW winds will usher in a fresh wave of lake effect clouds by lunchtime. A stray flurry could come along for the ride, but chances are low. Highs will only reach the middle teens, keeping us around 20 degrees below average for mid-February. Make sure to dress for wind chills in the single-digits!

WSYM Temperature & Wind Chill, Tuesday

Wednesday will see similar temperatures, but will bring back the chance for some lake effect snow showers. These are not expected to bring significant accumulation, but could make for some travel hazards. Highs will hold in the upper teens for one more day before at least getting back into the low 20s on Thursday. A few snow showers will be possible on Thursday, too.

WSYM 7-Day Forecast

Coming up to the weekend, temperatures start to moderate a bit. It won't be warm, but Highs returning to the mid 20s on Friday and Saturday, then the low 30s on Sunday will certainly feel a whole lot better. Our weather is looking quiet for that stretch as well, with mostly cloudy skies expected.

