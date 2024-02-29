Another warm up starts Friday

LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday was significantly colder night in our area! Most of the region experienced a 50 degree drop in temperatures between Tuesday and Wednesday. That blast of cold air has allowed for lingering light lake effect snow. The winds are quite breezy, as well. If you aren't a fan on the cold, you won't have to wait too long for a warm up. Temperatures will climb each day in our neighborhoods through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 30s today, the upper 40s on Friday, and the upper 50s on Saturday. Each day will also feature some sunshine and a breeze.

