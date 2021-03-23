Another unseasonably warm day

LANSING, Mich. — We expect more mid/upper level cloud cover today to flow in out ahead of our next weather system. Look for increased shower chances this evening and overnight as the low pressure system draws closer to Michigan. Rainfall totals will be rather minor with this first system, but another system arriving Thursday evening will likely bring better, steadier rain to the entire area. We remain in a high fire threat/risk the next day or two, so please be careful when burning or starting campfires as the vegetation is very dry. Cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s arrive later in the week and stay this upcoming weekend.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid/upper 60s from Grand Rapids north, lower 70s south. Winds southeast winds at 7 to 14 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. A few showers likely. Mild lows in the low/mid 50s. Breezy southeast winds at 10 to15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, perhaps a rumble of thunder. Highs in the mid 60s. Brisk south/southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30/35 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with rain developing during the evening. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Rain lingering through the morning hours, otherwise mostly cloudy. Windy and cool. Highs in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook