Another sunny day with mild temps today but rain is near

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday:

A beautiful and sunny day is in store, with highs reaching around 55°F. The morning will start off on the chilly side, with temperatures in the 30s, but a steady warm-up is expected, reaching near 50°F by midday.

Sunday:

Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers developing at times throughout the day. Afternoon highs will reach our seasonal average of 56°F.

Monday:

A mix of partly cloudy skies and occasional showers is expected. Temperatures will climb to a mild 62°F ahead of a cold front arriving Monday night. Behind the front, overnight lows will drop to around 38°F.

Tuesday:

Cooler air settles in following the cold front, with a high of just 44°F under mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers remain possible during the day.

Wednesday:

A welcome improvement midweek with mostly sunny skies and highs rebounding to the low 50s—a great day to spend some time outdoors.

Thursday & Friday:

Temperatures will hold in the low to mid-50s, but an upper-level trough will bring a chance for occasional rain on both days. Conditions will begin to dry out by Friday evening, setting the stage for a quieter start to the weekend.

