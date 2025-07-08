LANSING, Mich. — High temperatures will warm back to normal in the mid to lower 80's. This trend will continue through our 7-Day period. We will continue to stay dry during the daytime hours today with partly cloudy skies as we hang on to the influence of high pressure.

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Another nice day expected with thunderstorms returning overnight

The influence of high pressure will exit as low pressure arrives in our neighborhoods. Cloud cover is expected to increase in the mid afternoon hours today.

We could see a pop up shower and storm as early as 10 PM this evening with scattered showers and storms possible past midnight. We are not expecting any severe impacts with these rounds of showers and storms and we will watch them closely. Make sure to have the umbrella ready if you are planning on being out tonight.

Fox 47 News Storm potential could return as early as 10 PM Tuesday night

We will continue to track showers and storms throughout the daytime hours on Wednesday as well. Make sure the umbrella is handy. These showers and storms will track through our neighborhoods from the late morning hours into the afternoon hours. We are also not expecting any severe impacts with this round of showers and storms.

Fox 47 News Storms persist through the day Wednesday as low pressure makes its way through our neighborhoods

We will take a break from precipitation on Thursday with lots of opportunity to see some sunshine. Showers and storms will return for the weekend, however. We will be watching them closely.

Fox 47 News Temps hovering right around where they should be with returning showers and storms

