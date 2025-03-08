Another cold day ahead but a significant warmup is on the way

LANSING, Mich. — As you head out the door this morning temperatures will be in the low 20s but the wind chill will only make it feel like the teens. By about 4:00 p.m., temperatures will top out around 37° and overnight lows will be about 29°. The majority of the day will be dry with partly cloudy conditions, but tonight, in some of our neighborhoods in the Lansing area, increased cloud cover will build in and an isolated rain and rain/snow mix will be quickly passing through.

Sunday will mark the beginning of a warming trend. Temperatures will reach about 48°, and there will be plenty of sunshine and drier conditions as we benefit from high pressure for the next several days.

By Monday, temperatures continue to climb, and there is ample sunshine. Friday, temperatures will be in the low 60s. However, a low-pressure system is expected to bring some rain on Friday night. We will continue to track the warmer temperatures and upcoming showers.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook