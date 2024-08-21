Another chilly day ahead but we will have lots of sunshine again

LANSING, Mich. — Today is going to be another gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine, but it will be chilly again. Temperatures will be in the low-mid 50s as the kids head out the door for school. But it will be warmer when you pick them up, as temperatures will top out today about 72°.

Thursday, temperatures start to rebound reaching the upper 70s. As high pressure continues to linger over our neighborhoods, dry conditions with plenty of sunshine will remain in place over the next several days.

By Friday, we will be near 80° and by the weekend, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. Warm temperatures, coupled with the sunshine will make for very nice weekend to get outdoors.

