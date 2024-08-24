Another Blast of Heat Expected in our Neighborhoods with Gradually Rising Temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — As we began this week, we were watching below average temperatures with tame conditions. The past couple of days have been pleasant due to the low humidity and high in the 70's.

However, we are starting to switch gears back to summer heat as we will be watching ridging aloft. This will aid in the return of above average temperatures as well as bring back moisture into our neighborhoods. This means we will start to feel muggy again.

Saturday looks to stay dry during the day part hours with highs in the mid 80's. There is still a chance to see some showers overnight into Sunday morning. However, these showers look to be low impact and bring low rainfall totals to our neighborhoods.

Starting the week, we will start to see heat index values soar. This is due to our dew points looking to potentially surpass 70 degrees. Monday and Tuesday look to be the most humid days of the forecast.

Next best chance for uniform precipitation looks to arrive in the latter part of next week and could form some storm potential. We will be watching very closely.

