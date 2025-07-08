Another beautiful day ahead, but some scattered thunderstorms are on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Tuesday: Will be a day, beautiful day with temperatures reaching about 84°F and plenty of sunshine. However, early evening isolated showers will start to pop up in some areas. Overnight, scattered showers and possible thunderstorms move in.

Wednesday: Expect showers and scattered thunderstorms as a shotwave and a cold front move through. Temperatures will remain comfortable, topping out at about 83°F.

Thursday-Friday: Primarily dry conditions with temperatures continuing to stay in the low-mid 80s on Thursday. However, both days carry chances for some isolated showers. Note, the temperature on Friday will top out around 88°F. Stay hydrated and be careful not to overexert yourselves.

Saturday- Showers and scattered thunderstorms are likely. Temperatures are expected to top out around 88°F.

Sunday-Monday- Partly sunny conditions will be met with scattered showers. Temperatures will continue to stay in the mid-80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook