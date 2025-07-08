Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another beautiful day ahead, but some scattered thunderstorms are on the way

Another beatiful day ahead but some scattered thunderstorms are on the way
Fox 47 News
Another beatiful day ahead but some scattered thunderstorms are on the way
Another beatiful day ahead but some scattered thunderstorms are on the way
Posted

LANSING, Mich. — Tuesday: Will be a day, beautiful day with temperatures reaching about 84°F and plenty of sunshine. However, early evening isolated showers will start to pop up in some areas. Overnight, scattered showers and possible thunderstorms move in.

Wednesday: Expect showers and scattered thunderstorms as a shotwave and a cold front move through. Temperatures will remain comfortable, topping out at about 83°F.

Thursday-Friday: Primarily dry conditions with temperatures continuing to stay in the low-mid 80s on Thursday. However, both days carry chances for some isolated showers. Note, the temperature on Friday will top out around 88°F. Stay hydrated and be careful not to overexert yourselves.

Saturday- Showers and scattered thunderstorms are likely. Temperatures are expected to top out around 88°F.

Sunday-Monday- Partly sunny conditions will be met with scattered showers. Temperatures will continue to stay in the mid-80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON NEIGHBORS: Do you have a story idea? Let's Talk!