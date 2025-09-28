Another beautiful and warm day is ahead: Enjoy!

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Temperatures reach an overnight low of about 57°F, with winds out of the SW at 7mph.

Sunday-Tuesday: Sunny skies every day, coupled with high temperatures topping out about 80°F, will make this stretch of days feel like summer again. We’re looking at more warm and dry weather holding on through next Saturday. A strong ridge of high pressure is in control both at the surface and high up in the atmosphere. This ridge will peak Sunday through Tuesday, locking in warm and quiet conditions. Tropical systems sitting off the Southeast U.S. coast are also helping to block the weather pattern, keeping Michigan stuck under sunshine and calm skies.

Wednesday-Friday: Temperatures dip back to the low-mid 70s, but still slightly above our normal for this time of year, which is about 69°F. Mostly sunny skies each day, with little chance for precipitation, will make this stretch of days great for outdoor activities. By Saturday, temperatures start to climb to 80°F again.

