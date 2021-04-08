An isolated t-shower, warm for the season

LANSING, Mich. — Most of the overnight will be dry with mild temps, not falling much below 60 degrees. The better chance for wet weather arrives Thursday afternoon as the main low pressure system approaches from the west. Between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. the showers and storms may be widespread and contain downpours and some gusty winds. Friday presents showers and cooler temps with highs in the low 60s. Another chance for accumulating rain arrives late Saturday when some locales may pick up 1/2" to 1" of rain. A cooling trend is expected into next week which may carry our temps below average for mid April.

TONIGHT: Shower or storm early, then partly to mostly cloudy. Lows near 60 degrees. Winds southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs still warm in the low/mid 70s. Winds southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible and maybe a rumble of thunder. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with P.M. rain. It may be moderate to heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Gusty winds. Highs in the upper 50s.

