An End in Sight for the Dangerous Cold with More Snow on the Way

LANSING, Mich. — The Cold Weather Advisory that has been in effect for the past couple of days in our neighborhoods will be expiring on Wednesday at 12 PM for Ingham, Eaton, Jackson, and Clinton counties. The advisory in Hillsdale will be expiring at 10 AM this morning. We are tracking a gradual rise in temperatures as we head through the midweek as we will still be dealing with snowfall.

Winds today will be out of the south, allowing for warmer air to transfer into the state of Michigan. Our high temperatures are warming back into the mid teens with feels like temperatures still below zero. Even though this isn't much of an improvement, tomorrow will see high temperatures return to the 20's where they will stay for the rest of the 7-Day. Temperatures are looking to return to normal as we end the month of January.

Fox 47 News Temperatures to Return to Normal for End of January in Michigan

Breezy conditions are favored today with max wind gusts ranging from 25-30 mph. Some localized areas could also see gusts exceed 30 mph. This could potentially cause blowing snow that could hinder travel.

Fox 47 News Breezy Conditions Possibly Exceeding 30 mph Wednesday

Even though our temperatures will be easing away from the dangerous cold, snowfall is expected to return following a short break during the daytime hours. Tonight, a clipper system will be tracking towards Michigan, passing through in the overnight hours to the morning hours of Thursday. Snowfall is expected out in front of the system in the form of scattered showers. The timing looks to bring this scattered snowfall in the morning hours of Thursday. Flurries could start as early as late Wednesday evening.

Fox 47 News More Snow Arriving Overnight Tonight

On the back end of this system, winds will shift from the northwest, kicking off more lake effect snow showers that are expected to last through Friday morning. This snow is not looking to pack a punch as of now. Snow totals for the entire period through Friday morning (as shown below) are not too heavy in places for our neighborhoods. However, we could still see some changes throughout the period as well as heavier snowfall amounts in localized areas with the lake effect snow.

Fox 47 News Snow Accumulations Beginning Tonight Through Friday Morning

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook