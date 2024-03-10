An Already Cold Sunday to be Colder Due to Gusty Winds and Low Wind Chills

LANSING, Mich. — A cold front advanced through our neighborhoods overnight which allowed for snow showers, but heading into Sunday, the impact shifts to winds.

The chances for precipitation ends this morning as behind the snow, clouds will persist through 10 AM. Heading into the afternoon, clouds will move away allowing for clear skies. Due to strong northwest flow, temperatures are forecast to be around 37 degrees today. Winds, however will be gusting throughout the day today starting in the morning at 20-25 mph leading into the afternoon hours at 25-30 mph. Wind Chills are expected to be in the Mid 20's throughout the day.

Clear skies will persist into Monday morning, but a shift in the winds on Monday from NW to SW will allow for warm air advection to begin raising our temperatures through the mid-week. To start Monday, winds will still be gusty and calm throughout the day. You definitely will want to bundle up if heading outside to end your weekend.

