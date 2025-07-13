An air quality alert is in effect Sunday, along with dry and sunny conditions

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday: Temperatures reach a high of 84°F, with partly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west at 10mph, but gusts could reach 20mph at times. An air quality alert goes into effect for Sunday and Monday at 1 p.m. due to smoke from wildfires in Canada. The thickest smoke is expected up north, where air quality may reach "Very Unhealthy" levels at times. Central Michigan could see "Unhealthy" conditions, and southern areas may experience "Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" levels.

What does that mean for you? If you have asthma, heart problems, or any respiratory issues, it’s a good idea to limit your time outside, especially if you start to feel symptoms like coughing, wheezing, a tight chest, or burning in your eyes, nose, or throat.

If you can, try to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and cut back on anything that might add more pollution to the air, like using gas-powered tools or burning anything outdoors.

Monday: Sunny skies and temperatures reaching a high of 87°F will make this a hot one. Be sure to stay hydrated and pack that sunscreen.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies will prevail but there is a small chance for an isolated shower to pop up. We will be mainly dry, with hot temperatures reaching 88°F.

Wednesday-Thursday: Both days are likely to see showers with scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to reach 87°F on Wednesday and 83°F on Thursday.

Friday-Saturday: Partly sunny skies, with temperatures in the low 80s dominate, but both days carry a small chance for an isolated shower to pop up.

