AM showers move through Friday morning with warmer temperatures ahead

LANSING, Mich. — Friday started off with cloudy skies and light to moderate rain, with cooler temps in the mid-40s. During the afternoon hours around 1:00pm, showers will make their way out of the neighborhoods and mostly cloudy skies will remain.

Saturday is the best bet if you want to get outside during the weekend. Conditions will be sunny and calm with highs in the upper 50s.

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AM Showers move through Friday morning

A sharp warm up is on the way beginning Sunday with highs in the 70's and chances for showers returning. The tradeoff is more clouds and a chance of rain., but as we continue into the week, thunderstorm chances return as we stick with highs in the 70's or close to the 70's. We will be monitoring closely.

Monday is shaping up to be one of the warmer days of the week, with highs pushing into the upper 60s. It’ll feel a lot more like late spring but it’s not all smooth sailing. Expect a mix of clouds and rain, plus some breezy conditions. It’s the kind of day where you might start off dry and then suddenly need a jacket or umbrella later.

By nighttime, it stays relatively mild, but there’s still a chance of lingering showers.

Tuesday keeps the mild trend going, with temperatures hovering around 60°F. Skies will likely stay mostly cloudy, and rain showers could pop up throughout the day. It's not expected to be a washout, but it’s also not the best day for long outdoor plans. There will be showers and gray skies.

By Wednesday, partly cloudy conditions will present and there could be a chance of showers early on.

Winds might pick up a bit too, adding a chill to the air so it’ll feel more like early spring again.

Thursday brings a chance of rain, especially earlier in the day, but overall it should feel a little brighter and more comfortable compared to midweek.

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