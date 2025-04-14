Air Temps in the 60's Today with Breezy Conditions to Start the Week

LANSING, Mich. — To start the week, our neighborhoods continue to be under the influence of upper air ridging with winds out of the southwest. This will help to warm our temperatures up into the lower 60's today. This is a tad bit above average for this time of year.

At the surface, an area of low pressure will track northeast through the upper peninsula. This weakening system will drive an occluded front through the lower peninsula. We could see some light rain showers today. However, little to no impacts are expected if we see these showers reach the surface.

The main impacts for today other than the warm conditions is our winds. Winds out of the southwest today could see gusts ranging from 30-35 mph. These breezy conditions will last through tomorrow bringing a colder start to the morning on Tuesday. Feels like temperatures are looking to range in the mid to lower 20's.

Fox 47 News We Could See Wind Gusts Max at 35 mph Today

Our winds on the back end of the weakening low pressure system will shift our of the northwest. This will allow for a cool down with high temperatures in the mid 40's for Tuesday. We could also see gusts Tuesday range from 30-40 mph. We also have a chance to see some rain and snow tomorrow morning with this set up. However, no impactful winter precipitation type accumulations are expected.

Fox 47 News Temperatures Drop Tuesday with Winds out of the Northwest

Fox 47 News No Impactful Winter Weather Accumulations are Expected

We will continue the week with a gradual warm up and sunny skies on Wednesday. Showers return on Friday which could bring some storm potential. We will watch this system very closely for any possible severe impacts.

Fox 47 News Could See some Thunderstorms to End the Week

