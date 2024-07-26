Air Temperature Rises Ahead of a Clear and Muggy Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — We're waking up to a lot of sunshine to end our week. This trend will continue into the weekend where we will warm today and Saturday back to normal in the lower 80's. Air Quality at the surface looks good, but we are still tracking upper level smoke this morning that could make our sunrise and sunset more vibrant and hazy.

We'll warm again on Sunday due to the persistent high pressure as well as ridging bringing us warm moist air from the gulf with air temps above average in the mid 80's. Sunday into the first half of the week will be much more muggy and uncomfortable as humidity increases in our neighborhoods.

We are still watching for possible thunderstorms next week. Monday and Tuesday look to hold the best chances to see thunderstorms in our neighborhoods as we track a shortwave aloft moving through the Great Lakes region. at the surface, we are also tracking a weak cold front to move through Tuesday morning, affiliated with an already weakening surface low pressure system.

Right now, there is still no major severe impacts expected. However, we will keep a very close eye on these showers as we get closer.

