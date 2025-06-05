Air Quality Alert remains in effect due to wildfire smoke

LANSING, Mich. — An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for all of Mid-Michigan until Noon on Friday. Elevated levels of smoke from Canadian wildfires has settled at surface level, leading to unhealthy conditions, especially for people with respiratory illnesses or heart conditions. People are advised to limit time and strenuous activity outdoors, and keep windows closed until air quality improves.

WSYM Air Quality Alert in effect until Noon Friday.

Following Wednesday night's heavy rain, our neighborhoods remain split between clearing skies around the Capital Region, and lingering clouds around Jackson and our southern communities. Clouds or not, we'll all trend toward partly cloudy skies tonight, all while elevated levels of wildfire smoke hover at the surface. The air quality may be hazardous to those with respiratory or heart conditions, and may at least leave you with a dry scratchiness in your throat. Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting into your home, even with lows headed for the low 50s.

WSYM Smoke Forecast, 3:00 PM Friday

Smoky conditions on Friday morning are expected to improve during the afternoon, with a blend of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Clouds are likely to remain stubborn across our southern neighborhoods, while allowing sunnier skies farther north. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will also be possible during the afternoon, with highs ranging from the upper 60s to mid 70s depending on cloud cover.

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 6/5/2025

A wave of drier air filtering into the Great Lakes on Friday night will help to finally scour out the clouds, and we'll keep that clearing going into the majority of Saturday. Highs will remain pleasant in the mid 70s, making for a great day for outdoor plans. Showers and thunderstorms will return on Sunday afternoon with a new cold front sweeping south from Canada. This could also bring a renewed wave of wildfire smoke with it, so we'll need to be prepared for another round of poor air quality.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Showers and a few storms will remain possible into Monday and Tuesday, as highs briefly settle into the low 70s for a couple of days. We'll follow this up with the return of high pressure, sunshine, and highs climbing back to 80 degrees by midweek.

