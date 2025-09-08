After another chilly night, get ready to start feeling some warmer temperatures again

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: It's another chilly one with temperatures bottoming out at about 41°F, with mostly clear skies.

Monday: Dry and sunny conditions prevail. However, be prepared to bundle up. Out the door temperatures will be in the low 40s for the very early hours. Highs should reach 71°F, still below our normal high of about 77°F for this time of year. Expect light winds out of the south at about 3mph.

Tuesday: Dry conditions, mostly sunny skies, and the beginning of a warming trend will kick off a pleasant stretch of days. High temperatures should reach 76°F, thanks to warm air moving in from the south.

Wednesday-Sunday: Temperatures are expected to stay in the low 80s each day. Coupled with mostly sunny skies, these days will provide great weather for outdoor activities.

