After a wet and cloudy start: Dry conditions with sunshine will prevail today

LANSING, Mich. — A few isolated showers linger this morning, but rain is on the way out. We will see several more hours of cloud cover, then we get a clearing by this after and sunshine moves in. Although we will be dry by this afternoon, it is still possible for a quickly passing shower to pop up. Temperatures will top out around 78° today. Dew points are still on the muggy side, in the 60s, but that changes starting Thursday.

Thursday through Sunday we enter a dry pattern and we see our chances for rain dramatically drop and we should have dry conditions through the weekend. Dew points will be lower as well. Temperatures rebound starting Friday and get back into the 80s for the weekend, along with lots of sunshine.

Sunday carries about a 20% chance for some isolated showers, overall, we should be dry. However, Monday and Tuesday of next week carry rain chances of about 30-40% and there is a possibility for scattered thunderstorms during these days as well. Temperatures will get substantially warmer, into the upper 80s starting Sunday and stay hot through Wednesday.

