After a cloudy and chilly start to the day, expect sunshine and mild temps

LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday: Lingering clouds and a couple of isolated showers during the morning will gradually decrease, paving the way for mostly sunny skies to take over in the early evening. Our warming trend will continue as well, with highs expected to climb to about 79°F, after a chilly start with temperatures in the low 50s.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny skies will continue, with highs remaining locked in the low 80s and lows in the 50s.

Getting to the weekend, we run into some changes. An upper-level low over eastern Canada will help bring the chance for showers back to the region on Saturday afternoon. Highs will start the weekend by remaining in the low 80s. Expect a few lingering isolated showers on Sunday to pop up; overall, we are primarily dry with mostly sunny skies.

Monday and Tuesday of next week: We get locked into a pattern of dry weather with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s.

