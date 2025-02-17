Additional lake effect snow and bitter cold temperatures to start the week

LANSING, Mich. — A winter weather advisory is still in effect for Marshall and Hastings until 1:00 p.m. on Monday due to additional snow and winds gusting about 35mph. Icy and snowy road conditions are present throughout all neighborhoods, use extra caution on roads, porches, and sidewalks. These slippery conditions will be present as you head out the door tomorrow as well.

Tonight: Arctic cold air moves in. Temperatures will reach a low of 11° but will only feel like 0°. Winds will be out of the WNW at 17mph but gusting about 28mph at times.

Monday:

Bitter-cold temperatures and gusty winds will make the morning feel extremely cold. Bundle up. Winds will be out of the west at 20mph, but gusting in the 30s. At 8:00 a.m., actual temperatures will be around 11°F, which will feel like -4° due to the wind. Actual temps will reach a high of 15° and a low of 0°F, but wind chills will get as cold as -8°.

Tuesday and Beyond: Frigid temperatures linger Tuesday-Thursday. By Friday, a trend of gradual increase will start to see temps get back in the upper 20s and back to the low 30s by Sunday. While isolated snow showers will be possible throughout the week, the next significant chance for snowfall is Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Stay tuned for updates as we monitor this developing winter weather pattern.

