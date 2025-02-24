Above normal temperatures this week but also some rain.

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Mostly cloudy but dry conditions tonight. Temperatures will reach an overnight low of 30°F, with winds out of the south at 11mph, but gusting in the low 20s at times.

Monday: Starts the beginning of a warming trend. Temperatures should reach a high of 44°F. Winds out of the SW will keep things breezy sustained at 17mph but gusting around 31mph. We should be dry but mostly cloudy during the day, then late overnight into Tuesday A.M. some of our more southern neighborhoods will see some quickly passing rain showers.

Tuesday: Temperatures remain in the mid-40s. Partly cloudy conditions will yield some pleasant moments, however, late morning, quickly passing scattered rain showers will move through. Things should dry out by early afternoon.

Wednesday: Pack the umbrella. Rain is expected during the day and night as a clipper system moves through. These are not likely to be heavy showers, but they will be widespread, impacting most of our neighborhoods.

Thursday and beyond: Temperatures should continue to stay in the low 40s both Thursday and Friday. Both days have chances for light rain showers. By Saturday, colder temperatures return. We should be back into the upper 30s for the weekend, with a chance of snow showers on Saturday.

