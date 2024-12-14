A wintery mix could make roads slippery on Saturday night

LANSING, Mich. — Bundle up as you head out the door on Saturday morning! Temperatures will start off in the low teens with a brisk wind chill making it feel like 8°. As the day progresses, we'll see a gradual warm-up to a high of 33°. While the day will remain dry with mostly cloudy skies, things change late Saturday night as a mix of rain and freezing snow moves in. This wintry mix could create some icy spots on the roads overnight, so drive carefully if you’re out during that time.

Looking ahead to Sunday, temperatures will climb to a milder 39°, accompanied by light rain showers. The good news is the rain isn’t expected to be heavy or cause significant issues, so it’ll be a good day to enjoy some of the warmer weather.

On Monday, a low-pressure system will bring warmer air and steady rain to the region, pushing highs to around 50°. However, don't get too comfortable—on the backside of this system, colder air moves in starting Tuesday, with temperatures dropping back into the mid-30s.

By the end of the week, it’s looking like cold winter will make another return. Friday will bring highs in the low 30s with snow likely. While it’s still a bit early to pin down how much snow we might see, it’s a good idea to prepare for some snow showers to impact the area. Stay tuned for updates as we refine the forecast later this week!

