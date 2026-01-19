A winter weather advisor is in effect as a clipper system moves in overnight

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: A winter weather advisory is in effect for all of our neighborhoods until Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. as a clipper system moves through, bringing snowfall that could lead to hazardous conditions on the roads. Expect slick and slippery road conditions, as well as difficulty seeing as you drive due to blowing and drifting snow. Most of our neighborhoods will see 2-4 inches of snow, while areas further west will see high totals through Tuesday a.m.

Temperatures are expected to reach an overnight low of about 15°F, with winds out of the SW at 10mph, but gusting in the 20s at times.

Monday: Snow showers are expected to still linger widespread across our neighborhood, but become isolated by our evening and night hours. Temperatures reach a high of only 18°F, and wind chills will be dangerously low, reaching -10 to -18 for some neighborhoods at times. Your chance for frostbite will increase, so limit your time outdoors.

Tuesday: Temperatures remain very cold, only topping out about 15°F, with lows about 11°F, with continued wind chills reaching below -10 at times again. We can expect scattered snow showers.

Wednesday- While snowfall is possible each day next week, Wednesday will be the next best day to see significant snowfall. Temperatures get warmer, topping out around 29°F.

Friday-Sunday: Temperatures get dangerously cold, topping out in the upper teens for Thursday and Friday, but only 10°F Saturday and Sunday.

During this time, wind chill values will reach -25°F and colder at times. Please bundle up and make sure you bring pets inside.

