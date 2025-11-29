A winter storm warning is in effect as we brace for heavy snowfall

Saturday–Sunday: Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 7:00 a.m. Saturday through 10:00 a.m. Sunday as a significant winter storm approaches the region. Snow will begin moving into our neighborhoods around 1:00 p.m. Saturday, gradually becoming widespread through the afternoon and evening.

Snowfall totals of 7–10 inches are possible, with most of our neighborhoods likely landing in the 6-8 inch range. As the snow intensifies, blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility at times. Roads, bridges, and overpasses may become slick and hazardous, so plan on slow, cautious travel if you must be out.

Temperatures will remain near 30°F Saturday and Sunday, adding an extra chill to the weekend. Make sure to bundle up and allow extra time on the roads.

Monday–Friday: Cold Week Ahead

Next week stays cold and unsettled. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-20s, dropping into the low 20s by Thursday. Light snow chances will be around each day, but no major accumulations are expected right now.

Keep checking in with us as we continue to track the cold and the day-to-day snow chances.

