A Wet Halloween: Will it Affect Trick or Treating in our Neighborhoods?

LANSING, Mich. — We're watching for the return of rain in our neighborhoods today as a cold front sweeps through our neighborhoods. We can expect rumbles of thunder along the the cold front. Best timing for uniform areas of precipitation lie in the late morning hours through the afternoon.

We will observe breezy conditions similar to the past few days. However, within these thunderstorms, we could see wind gusts exceed 40 mph. The winds will continue into through the night during trick or treating. However, the rain should be ending by 6 PM with a light shower chance in the 5 PM hour. It will still be soggy out across our neighborhoods for trick or treating.

We will cool our temperatures down overnight in the upper 40's with high temperatures tomorrow expected below average in the lower 50's. Today we will still stay above average in the upper 60's, but are not expected to meet or break any records.

