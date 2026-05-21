A wet but warmer weekend is ahead, followed by a nice holiday Monday

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Temperatures will reach an overnight low of about 44°F, with winds out of the NE at 10mph.

Friday, temperatures will remain below average, topping out around 68°F. Skies stay relatively quiet during the daytime hours, although clouds will increase throughout the day.

Weekend Rain and Thunderstorm Chances

The weather pattern becomes more active Friday night as the first round of showers begins moving into the region about 6:00 p.m. for our most southern neighborhoods. Rain chances increase overnight and into Saturday morning as a weather disturbance tracks across Mid-Michigan.

Saturday is expected to be the wettest day of the weekend, with widespread showers and possible thunderstorms throughout the day, but starting out very early from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. with showers and chances for thunderstorms. Residents heading outdoors should keep umbrellas and rain gear nearby throughout the day.

Another disturbance arrives Sunday, bringing additional chances for showers and thunderstorms before conditions begin drying out Sunday night.

Memorial Day Looking Better

Despite a few stray showers possible on Memorial Day, much of Monday is expected to feature mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures, topping out about 81°F. Conditions continue improving into Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine and highs climbing into the lower 80s.

7-Day Forecast Snapshot

Friday: Increasing clouds, late showers possible, high 68°

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, high 68°

Sunday: Additional storm chances, high 75°

Memorial Day Monday: Mostly sunny, high 81°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm, high 84°

Wednesday: Partly sunny, slight shower chance, high 83°

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 84°

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