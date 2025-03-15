A wet and windy day ahead and multiple chances for showers this week

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday Morning Forecast:

A wet and windy start to the day as the remnants of a low-pressure system move out of the region. Conditions will gradually dry out over the next several hours, with some sunshine breaking through. However, another round of widespread rain is expected to arrive around 5:00 p.m. and persist through Sunday morning. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all neighborhoods, with gusts reaching 50-55 mph throughout the day.

Sunday:

A cold front will push through, keeping temperatures cooler, with highs reaching only 44°F. Winds will be out of the west at 14 mph, with occasional gusts up to 25 mph. Lingering morning showers will taper off by late morning, giving way to cloudy skies for the remainder of the day.

Monday:

St. Patrick's Day will bring pleasant but cooler weather. Despite the temperature drop, highs will reach 50°F, still above seasonal averages, under sunny skies.

Tuesday:

Sunny skies will continue, with temperatures climbing to a high of 62°F, signaling a warming trend.

Wednesday & Thursday:

A significant weather system will approach late Wednesday night, bringing a mix of rain and snow into Thursday. Stay tuned for updates as this system develops.

