A wet and warm Monday is ahead but snow is on the way too

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday Night: Temperatures will dip to around 37°F overnight, with light winds out of the south at 6 mph. Patchy fog may develop in some areas but is expected to clear by 10:00 PM. Cloudy skies will persist into the morning hours as rain begins to move into the area.

Monday: A low-pressure system will pass through the region, bringing widespread rain. The day will start off wet, so make sure to have your umbrella ready for the morning commute. By the evening, conditions are expected to dry out. Despite the rain, Monday is somewhat pleasant because it will be noticeably warmer, with highs reaching around 49°F but winds gusting in the 20s.

Tuesday: Cold air will begin to move into the area, dropping daytime highs to the upper 30s. There is also a chance for isolated snow flurries during the late-night hours.

Wednesday: A few low-impact snow showers are possible for some neighborhoods. Temperatures will continue to decline, with highs only reaching the mid-30s.

Thursday and Friday: By Thursday, daytime highs will struggle to reach 30°F, with overnight snow likely that will continue into Friday. Friday holds the greatest potential for significant snow accumulations, with lake-effect snow also possible in certain areas. While it’s still too early to predict specific totals, this system could have notable impacts. We encourage you to monitor updates throughout the week.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook