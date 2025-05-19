LANSING, Mich. — After an eventful end to the week last week, we will be seeing more tame weather conditions this week. That doesn't mean it will be filled with spring warmth and sun, however. Highs to start the week will range in the lower 60's today. We should be seeing daytime highs in the lower 70's. This is due to our northerly winds transferring cooler air into our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News Well below average temperatures prevail throughout the week

This trend will continue through the entire week as our next arriving area of low pressure will remain south of Michigan. This means that warmth from the south won't track north enough to reach the state of Michigan.

A wet and cooler week in Mid-Michigan

We do have rain in the forecast this week, however, severe impacts are not expected. Below you can see some of the confirmed tornadoes from the May 15-16th severe weather event. As of Monday morning, there are 9 confirmed tornadoes in southern Michigan. 4 of which are located in and around our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News The southern portion of Michigan has seen 9 confirmed tornadoes from May 15

The rain we will be seeing this week will come from an area of low pressure, currently off to the west that will continue to track east through the week. Rain is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon at around noon. These showers will continue through Wednesday as the main impact we will see is heavier precipitation rates and possibly some rumbles of thunder. However, instability is running low with a lack of sunshine and moisture.

Fox 47 News We could see up to half an inch of rain on Tuesday with no severe impacts expected

Tuesday afternoon, we could also see winds pick up in our western neighborhoods including Charlotte, Eaton Rapids, Hillsdale, and Albion. Gusts could exceed 30 mph. Make sure to bring in any light objects from outside and bring them in for the afternoon.

Fox 47 News Make sure to bring in any loose objects inside Tuesday afternoon due to breezy conditions

Frost potential throughout the week looks low, but we will monitor our overnight temps very closely. Frost development is greater when we have clear skies in the overnight hours and our air temperatures overnight range from the upper 30's and cooler.

Fox 47 News Staying cooler than average the whole week

