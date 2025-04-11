A Weekend Filled with Sun and Seasonably Average Temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures in our neighborhoods warm today into the lower 50's with some of our neighborhoods just flirting with 50 degrees today as a high. This is still a tad bit below average for this time of year as we should be seeing highs in the mid 50's.

Weak winds out of the north continue as we are under the influence of an upper level trough. However, at the surface, high pressure builds in allowing for dry weather conditions today with partly cloudy skies. It'll be a nice refresh to get to see the sun today to end the work week.

Fox 47 News High Temperatures in the Lower 50's Today

We will be staying dry for the day allowing for a great night to head to the ballpark. Lansing Lugnuts play at home Friday evening with first pitch at 6:05 PM. We can expected some increasing clouds during the game with temps falling into the upper 40's. You're definitely still going to want a bring a jacket if heading out the door this evening.

Fox 47 News Lansing Lugnuts at Home Forecast

High pressure will continue to dominate on Saturday allowing for sunny conditions. Air temperatures will continue to warm up as well into the mid 50's for both Saturday and Sunday. This is right where we should be for this time of year.

Fox 47 News Lansing Weekend Planner

On Sunday, cloud coverage increases as our next round of precipitation in the form of rain arrives during the evening hours. This round of rain does not look to bring many impacts to our neighborhoods as it won't be until the start of the week next week that a cold front will sweep through and drive more showers and a cool down. Showers could start as early as 5 PM on Sunday. We will watch them carefully for any changes as an umbrella might be necessary for any Sunday evening plans.

Fox 47 News Showers Could Start as Early as 5 PM

