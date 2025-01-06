A Week Filled with Cold Temperatures and Snowfall in our Neighborhoods

Monday-Tuesday

A strong winter storm is making its way through the south bringing heavy snowfall and accumulating ice with it. This system is still tracking south of Michigan with the most northern section of snow trying to inch into our most southern counties in the state of Michigan Monday morning.

We will continue to see minimal impacts from this storm with mostly cloudy skies today and temperatures ranging in the mid 20's for daytime highs and upper teens for overnight lows. Heading into tomorrow, cloudy skies will continue as we track our next best chance for snowfall.

Fox 47 News High Temperatures in the Mid 20's Today

Our next weather maker will drop in from Canada Tuesday PM into Wednesday. This system will drive lake effect snow showers bringing some accumulating snow to areas further to the west. A shortwave is expected to move some of these snow showers a bit more inland into our neighborhoods. Our winds are also expecting to shift from the northwest that will also aid in the snow showers arriving to our neighborhoods.

Snow is looking to begin Tuesday afternoon and last through Wednesday. Snow totals for our neighborhoods don't look too bad with accumulations through Thursday around an inch or less. We could still see some changes as we head into tomorrow and we will continue to keep you updated.

Fox 47 News Snow Showers as Early as Tuesday Evening

Fox 47 News Lake Effect Snow Bands Wednesday Evening

Wednesday - Friday

The snow in our neighborhoods is expected to last through the day on Wednesday with a dry up by the time we reach Thursday. Temperatures will trend into the lower 20's for Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows on Wednesday getting close to single digits. We will continue to warm by the time we end the week on Friday.

Another wave is expected to bring more snow to our neighborhoods on Friday. Embedded shortwaves aloft in the atmosphere will drive snow showers into our neighborhoods. We are also not tracking heavy accumulations with this system. Timing could still change and we will continue to update you as we get closer.

Fox 47 News Friday Snow Chances as Another Wave Tracks Through

Saturday-Sunday

High temperatures return to the upper 20's this weekend with drying conditions for Saturday and yet another chance for some snow showers on Sunday as another system moves through. Initially, we could see some accumulating snow for late in the weekend as this system is a little more prominent as it tracks through the Great Lakes region.

