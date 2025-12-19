A weather roller coaster ride ahead for Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Lake effect snow showers will come to an end this evening as winds pivot toward the south. Fortunately, that will stop temperatures from dropping any further. Readings will hold around 20 degrees through midnight, then climb toward the mid 20s by daybreak. Wind chills will remain in the single-digits and teens, as sustained winds hold around 5-15 mph with higher gusts. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Saturday

From here, we move into more of a roller coaster weather pattern for the next week. Following Friday's bitter cold, we warm back into the upper 30s on Saturday as a small disturbance tracks through the Great Lakes. A few rain and snow showers will be possible, with mostly cloudy skies.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Saturday

Winter arrives at 10:03 AM on Sunday, and our weather flips cold again. We'll get a break from any rain or snow showers, with mostly cloudy skies and highs back to the mid 20s.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 12/19/2025

A new disturbance arrives on Monday, bringing another chance for rain and snow showers with it. Highs will return to the mid 30s, then continue on to the low 40s on Tuesday. A few leftover showers will be possible in the morning, followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Looking ahead toward Christmas, it's shaping up to be a downright balmy holiday. Christmas Eve is looking dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s. Then, we take a jump to 50 on Christmas Day just with the chance for a few showers in the afternoon.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.