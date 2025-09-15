A warm and sunny week ahead for Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Clear skies will continue overnight as high pressure remains in place over the Great Lakes. Temperatures will be comfortably cool, falling to the mid 50s by daybreak. Patch fog is possible in a few neighborhoods.

WSYM Bus Stop Forecast, Monday

A ridge of high pressure will remain in place over the eastern U.S. for the majority of the week. Sunny skies will get the work week rolling on Monday with unseasonably warm highs in the low 80s.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Monday

Similar weather will continue Tuesday through Thursday, with highs gradually warming toward the upper 80s. Just warm enough to put the air conditioners into service one last time for the season. A weak cold front will pass through the region late Thursday night, leading to slightly milder low 80s for highs on Friday. No showers or storms are expected, so we'll close out the work week with mostly sunny skies.

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 9/14/2025

Highs dip a little further over the weekend, falling back to the mid 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday features partly cloudy skies, so outdoor plans will be a go. Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms finally arrives on Sunday when a new disturbance rolls into the Great Lakes.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

