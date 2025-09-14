A warm and sunny trend kicks off Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Temperatures reach an overnight low of about 56°F, with mostly clear skies.
Sunday through Thursday: A building high-pressure system locks us into a pattern of dry weather with sunny skies, with temperatures trending on the hot side, topping out in the mid-upper 80s each day.
Friday: A low-pressure system tracks our way and a cold front swings through, bringing chances for scattered thunderstorms and showers. The temperature should dip to around 80°F.
Saturday: A return to normal temperatures. Highs should only top out around 75°F following the passing cold front. However, partly sunny skies should make for a nice day.
