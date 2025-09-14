A warm and sunny trend kicks off Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Temperatures reach an overnight low of about 56°F, with mostly clear skies.

Sunday through Thursday: A building high-pressure system locks us into a pattern of dry weather with sunny skies, with temperatures trending on the hot side, topping out in the mid-upper 80s each day.

Friday: A low-pressure system tracks our way and a cold front swings through, bringing chances for scattered thunderstorms and showers. The temperature should dip to around 80°F.

Saturday: A return to normal temperatures. Highs should only top out around 75°F following the passing cold front. However, partly sunny skies should make for a nice day.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.