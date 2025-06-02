A warm and sunny couple of days ahead followed by rain and thunderstorms

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Temperatures should reach an overnight low of about 42°F, with winds out of the west at 7mph. Don't forget to check out the Northern Lights. A geomagnetic storm is making them more visible tonight and tomorrow night. If you want to check them out, go to your darkest place outdoors and face north. You should be able to see them from 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m. tonight and Monday night same time.

Monday-Tuesday: Beautiful weather for our neighborhoods. Temperatures come in above normal, topping out in the low-mid 80s for both days with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday and Thursday: A low-pressure system could bring heavy rainfall at times, along with the chance for thunderstorms both days. While temperatures remain in the 80s for Wednesday, by Thursday a cold front brings temperatures back down to the low 70s.

Friday: We start to dry out as the low-pressure system exits, however, scattered showers are still likely to pop up for the early morning hours. Otherwise, expect partly sunny conditions for most of the day and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Saturday-Sunday: Pleasant weather for the weekend. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping out around 76°F should make for a nice weekend.

