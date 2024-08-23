A warm and pleasant day is ahead this pattern will continue into the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Dry conditions and sunshine will prevail again today. We continue in this dry sunny pattern well into next week. Although temperatures are chilly, in the low 50s as you head out the door this morning, we will top out today at 78°. Dew points remain in the 50s today so humidity is not a concern.

Saturday kicks off a warming trend. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday. It will be mostly sunny with small chances for an isolated shower. for both days. Overall, our weekend looks mainly dry.

Monday and Tuesday are going to be a hot, with temperatures topping out near 90°. Hot temperatures, coupled with ample sunshine could make the heat index feel like we are in the low 90s for both days.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook