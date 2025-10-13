We're starting a new week with limited visibility across our neighborhoods. A Dense Fog Advisory in currently in effect through 10 AM Monday morning. We could see visibility down to a quarter of a mile in some areas. Make sure to stay weather aware when driving through areas of limited visibility.

Fox 47 News Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Hillsdale County through 10 AM Monday with visibility down to one quarter of a mile

A warm and dry start to the week across Mid-Michigan with morning Fog

High temps today will warm well above average into the lower 70's with partly cloudy skies. Average high temps for this time of year should be ranging in the lower 60's. We will see this temperature trend start to shift once a cold front advances through our neighborhoods overnight tonight. Winds out of the north will aid in gradually cooling our temperatures back to normal by the time we reach Wednesday.

Fox 47 News High temps warm well above average into the lower 70's

Wednesday morning also brings our next best chances for showers. An area of scattered rain is expected to move through from as early as 2 AM Wednesday through Noon Wednesday. These showers won't carry much in the way of impacts. Make sure to pack the umbrella when heading out the door.

Fox 47 News Showers possible Wednesday morning with no major impacts expected

A better chance for showers arrives later this week as a warm frontal passage advances through our neighborhoods Friday with an incoming cold front driving more showers Saturday and Sunday. With limited visibility, we could hear some rumbles of thunder, but no major impacts are expected at the moment. It is still a bit early to talk details as we could still see changes to the timing and evolution of this next system.

Fox 47 News A wet weekend is possible with shower chances from Friday through Sunday

Temperatures will gradually warm for the back half of the week. Highs could potentially make it back into the 70's Friday and Saturday as showers return to our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News A dry start to the week with showers chances returning Wednesday morning and this coming weekend

