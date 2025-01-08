A sunnier break on Thursday before snow returns Friday

LANSING, Mich. — Lake effect snow showers will continue to make for slick travel around our neighborhoods this evening. Activity will taper off by midnight, with skies gradually clearing into Thursday morning. The clearing will allow for a sharp dip in temperatures, with lows falling into the low teens. Untreated surfaces could become icy, so make sure to watch your step and use caution on the roads!

Thursday gives us a nice respite from the gray, cold, and snowy conditions we've dealt with this week. With high pressure briefly settling over the Great Lakes, we'll look for partly cloudy skies and a good dose of sunshine. Highs will rebound to the upper 20s with light winds.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Friday

Snow showers return on Friday with the first of two disturbances that will be coming our way through early next week. Friday's will be a cold front sweeping out of the central U.S. bringing occasional snow showers across the state throughout the day. Expect slick roads for both commutes, with snow showers gradually tapering off overnight into Saturday morning. Most of our neighborhoods can expect 1-2" of snowfall.

WSYM Snowfall Potential Friday through Saturday morning

Lingering snow showers will wrap up by noon Saturday, leaving mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day and a chance to clean up from the first round of snow. That quiet will linger through the daytime hours on Sunday, before our next disturbance arrives Sunday evening.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 9:00 PM Sunday

Latest forecast trends bring a clipper system across Michigan Sunday night through early Monday afternoon. Periods of steady light snow are likely, before ending as some lake effect snow showers Monday evening. Early data suggests another 1-2" of accumulation possible with this disturbance, but we will keep you updated over the next few days.

