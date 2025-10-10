A sunnier, and slightly warmer weekend for Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds will decrease overnight into Saturday morning, with lows falling to the mid 40s.

WSYM MSU Football Forecast, Saturday

With the cold front and low pressure making a quicker exit, Saturday is now looking dry. Variable clouds and sunshine will take us through the first half of the weekend, as highs hold similar to Friday in the low 60s. Light northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph will reinforce the cooler, Fall air. Mostly sunny skies will take over on Sunday, with slightly warmer highs in the upper 60s.

WSYM Fall Foliage Report

If the arrival of the cooler air has you itching to see some Fall colors, we finally have some options across the state. According to the latest fall foliage update, we are still at low color locally, but moderate color has broken out across the northern half of the Mitten. If it's peak color you want, you'll need to cross the Mighty Mack.

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 10/10/2025

Getting into next week, we continue on another stretch of dry weather. Monday through Thursday will bring partly to mostly sunny skies, but temperatures will go through some changes. We'll start the week on the warmer side in the low 70s, then cool back toward normal in the low 60s by midweek. Next chance for showers comes on Friday.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

