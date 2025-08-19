A sunnier and more comfortable turn for the second half of the week in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place this evening and overnight as an area of low pressure tracks southeast of Michigan. A stray shower can't be ruled out, the vast majority of us will remain dry for the rest of the night. Lows will dip toward the low 60s by daybreak with some patchy fog possible by morning.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Wednesday

That patchy fog could make for some travel difficulties on the Wednesday morning commute, so make sure to stay alert for changing conditions. Fog and lingering cloud cover will slowly dissipate throughout the morning, paving the way for some returning sunshine in the afternoon. With humidity levels dropping, we'll look for a much more comfortable day with highs headed for the upper 70s.

WSYM Humidity Forecast, Next 5 Days

Thursday and Friday keep a good thing going. With high pressure in control over the Great Lakes, we'll enjoy mostly sunny skies and continued low humidity. Highs will warm up a bit, but will be right around normal in the low 80s, with some cooler 50s at night.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 8/19/2025

Humidity levels will tick slightly upward late Friday night into Saturday in advance of a new cold front. This will bring a few showers and thunderstorms with it to kick off the weekend, but current forecast trends suggest most of that activity will be limited to Saturday morning and early-afternoon. Highs will remain in the low 80s as sunshine returns in the afternoon.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Saturday's cold front ushers in a big taste of Fall for the early part of next week. Highs Sunday through Tuesday will dip to the low and mid 70s, with lows 50s expected at night. This will come with mostly sunny skies on Sunday and Monday, followed by the chance for a few showers on Tuesday.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.