A stumble backward on Tuesday, then back to Spring

LANSING, Mich. — Following Monday gorgeous Spring weather, we're going to be stumbling backward a bit as we move into tonight and Tuesday. An area of low pressure over Lake Superior will drift south over the lower peninsula tonight, leading to increasing clouds after midnight, and rain and snow showers developing closer to daybreak. Temperatures will eventually fall to the upper 30s by daybreak, with westerly winds at 10-20 mph overnight.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 7:00 AM Tuesday

Rain and snow showers will continue throughout the morning commute on Tuesday. While we will be on our toes following last Wednesday night's rain/snow event, we do not expect any significant snow accumulation heading into Tuesday. Roads will be messy through midday, with drier weather taking hold for the afternoon. Some late-day breaks of sunshine will be possible as we approach dinnertime, and low pressure begins to depart.

WSYM Futurecast Wind Gusts, 3:00 PM Tuesday

Be ready to keep a tight grip on your steering wheel on Tuesday, as WNW winds will increase to 20-30 mph and could gust as high as 40 mph at times. Temperatures will be quite a bit chillier too, with Monday's highs in the mid 60s replaced by mid 40s. Wind chills will spend much of the day in the 30s, so bundle up!

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Fortunately, this week's chilly weather will not be sticking around long. By Wednesday, high pressure will bring mostly sunny skies back to our neighborhoods, and highs will climb back into the low 50s. More sunshine on Thursday will see us jump back to the low 60s, and we'll peak in the low 70s on Friday with the chance for thunderstorms. We'll be monitoring Friday's forecast closely for the potential of severe weather, so make sure to check back for updates throughout the week.

