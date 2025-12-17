A soggy Thursday for Mid-Michigan as rain speeds up snow melt

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds will steadily fill back in across our neighborhoods tonight in advance of a new storm system. Temperatures will take a brief dip into the low 30s before climbing toward 40 degrees near daybreak. Most of the night will be dry, before isolated showers roll in closer to 6:00 AM.

Spotty showers during the morning commute on Thursday will gradually become more widespread throughout the day. Rain will peak during the evening commute, with steadier, heavier rain that could be accompanied by a stray rumble of thunder. Temperatures will continue to trend warmer thanks to increasing southerly winds. We'll look for highs in the middle and upper 40s during the afternoon, with winds at 15-20 mph. The continued warming combined with rain will accelerate snow melt, and could lead to localized flooding here and there. Stay alert and use caution on the roads.

A brief change to snow is expected after 8:00 PM Thursday evening as colder air moves in on the back side of the system. Wet ground and the limited time for the snow to fall will work against accumulation, but surfaces may become icy as lows fall into the upper teens and low 20s.

Some lake effect snow showers may linger in the wake of the storm on Friday, but activity will taper off as the day goes on. Highs will fall back to the mid 20s, but are expected to bounce back to the upper 30s on Saturday with a small disturbance brings a chance of rain and snow showers to our neighborhoods.

Winter officially arrives at 10:03 AM on Sunday, and temperatures will take a colder turn again to get into the spirit. We'll get a break from any snow or mixed precipitation, with mostly cloudy skies expected throughout the day. Highs will reach the upper 20s in the morning, with reading falling toward the low 20s and teens in the afternoon.

