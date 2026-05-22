LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures warm today across Mid-Michigan into the upper 60's and possibly reaching the lower 70's. We will see an abundance of cloud cover today with our best shot for a peak of sunshine during the early to mid afternoon hours.

Winds will continue to strengthen today with gusts up to 30 mph out of the east. It will stay dry, however, during the daytime hours with shower chances arriving out of the south as early as midnight tonight.

Fox 47 News Wind gusts up to 30 mph today across Mid-Michigan as we await returning showers during the overnight period

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A soggy start to Memorial Day weekend across Mid-Michigan

An area of low pressure tracks northeast right through the Metro Detroit area Saturday. Ahead of this low, heavy rainfall rates will fall more east of the US-127 corridor. Areas like Jackson and Hillsdale could still see some period of heavy rain overnight into the first half of the day Saturday with accumulations around half an inch. Northern areas of Eaton, Clinton, and Ingham counties could see around a quarter to half an inch. This is by no means a wash out and flood concerns remain low.

Fox 47 News Showers, heavy at times, arrive tonight and take us into the first half of Saturday

Showers will become widely scattered by the early afternoon hours and should end by the mid afternoon hours. Cloud cover will hang around through Sunday as a shortwave brings chances for weak thunderstorms to our southern neighborhoods of Jackson and Hillsdale Sunday. No major impacts are expected.

As the upper shortwave exits, a ridging pattern builds aloft with a zonal upper level wind pattern present by Monday for Memorial Day. This west to east wind pattern could allow for a few upper level disturbances to pop off an isolated shower chance for the holiday and into Tuesday. Impacts remain low and as we continue to track drier air early next week, we could miss out and see an abundance of sunshine still good for any outdoor plans. No major washout conditions are expected even if we see an isolated shower develop.

Fox 47 News Zonal flow aloft allows for the possibility for pop up showers Monday and Tuesday across Mid-Michigan

Fox 47 News Memorial Day brings an isolated shower with little impacts as temperatures feel more like summer in the lower 80's

Temperatures will feel more like summer by Memorial Day tapping back into the lower 80's. We will warm into the mid 80's Tuesday and Wednesday with a bit of a cool down possible for Thursday next week with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows next week could turn uncomfortable in the upper 50's and lower 60's.

Fox 47 News Temperatures dip Saturday due to rain showers, but quickly rebound into Sunday as a shortwave brings potential for weak t-storms. We will feel more like summer starting Memorial Day with an isolated shower chance that shouldn't put too much of a damper on any holiday plans

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