A soggy end to the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Your forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish: Though it has been a mild weekend so far, we will be ending it on a rainy and windy note.

Occasional rain will be rolling through as we head through your Sunday.

This will all be in the form of liquid as we will stay well above freezing with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

The rain will continue, possibly mixing in with a few flakes, through part of Sunday night before tapering off late.

Lows will be in the mid-30s. Monday looks mainly dry, mild and a bit breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

New Year's Eve Day looks mild, possibly with some rain or a mix.

Highs will be around 40. More rain or a mix will be rolling through as we head through part of New Year's Eve, though possibly tapering off overnight into the New Year.

Lows will be around 30, so it won't be that cold. New Year's Day looks a little more "realistic" for this time of year, with highs in the low to mid-30s.

20s are back in the forecast for Thursday and Friday into next weekend.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook