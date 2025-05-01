A Soggy Day in our Neighborhoods with Showers and Thunder

LANSING, Mich. — An area of widespread showers moved through our neighborhoods this morning as we are tracking quite a soggy day. An area of low pressure is driving a warm front towards our neighborhoods from the south. The northward extend of the warm front is key in what we will reach today for our high temperatures. We could see highs meet 70 today.

Fox 47 News Potentially Reaching 70 in our Neighborhoods Today

We are looking at another line of showers and tame storms to move through our neighborhoods in the 9 AM hour Thursday morning. We are not tracking any severe weather or major impacts as this moves through. Make sure to grab a rain jacket and the umbrella when heading outside today.

Fox 47 News Rainfall and Gusty Winds This Morning

The early afternoon hours will bring a break in precipitation as the center of low pressure will place itself right over our neighborhoods. Mid afternoon and into the evening hours will bring a scattered shower and storm setup. No major impacts are expected, but wind gusts will near 40 mph out of the southwest.

Fox 47 News Wind Gusts Near 40 mph Thursday Afternoon

Friday brings chances for showers and cooling temperatures with highs in the lower 60's. Chances for non impactful showers will continue through the weekend and into next week with temperatures warming back into the 70's by the time we reach next week Wednesday.

Fox 47 News Multiple Chances for Shower with Temp Warming Next Week

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook