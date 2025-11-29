A snowy start to Sunday, then a cold night ahead

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday: A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 10:00 a.m. Snow totals of 7–10 inches are possible between Saturday and Sunday. Roads and bridges are still slick if you must travel, plan for slow and cautious driving. Temperatures should reach a high of 33°F, with an overnight low of just 14°F. Although the day will start out with snow showers, conditions should dry out by early afternoon as the storm system exits.

Monday–Friday: Cold Week Ahead

Next week will be cold and unsettled. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-20s, dipping into the low 20s by Thursday. Light snow chances will be around each day, but no major accumulations are expected at this point.

Continue checking in with us as we track the cold stretch and your day-to-day snow chances.

