A seasonable and quiet weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Your forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish...

We have an area of low pressure finally working its way to our east, bringing relatively quiet conditions behind it. As of right now, most of the weekend is looking dry with seasonable temperatures in the mid 40s to upper 40s.

There is a very small chance of a few stray raindrops, but don't bank on it. I think one of your main downfalls will be the clouds hanging around all weekend.

Monday, we'll have a chance of showers and we pop up to 50°. But after that system rolls on through starting Tuesday and into the end of this upcoming week, our high temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s.

There's a chance we may not even make it above freezing by Friday into next weekend. So, a dose of a colder reality is on the way starting Tuesday of next week!

